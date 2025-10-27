Is Melania Trump upset with White House's East Wing demolition? She ‘raised concerns about…’

First Lady Melania Trump privately voiced her concerns about President Donald Trump's intentions to demolish the White House's East Wing to create space for his opulent new ballroom, as per a new report. Melania Trump has privately voiced concerns regarding President Trump's intention to demolish the East Wing of the White House for a ballroom, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous administration insiders.(AP)

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cites anonymous administration insiders, when the First Lady was inquired about the extensive renovation, she "raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing" and “told associates it wasn't her project.”

However, the First Lady has not commented on the wing's demolition in public.

Given that Melania has maintained a distance from the White House during her husband's second term as compared to his first, spending only 14 of his first 100 days in Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times. She has mostly preferred to stay in New York City or Palm Beach.

In response to Melania's silence over the demolition of the East Wing, the Democratic Party recently reposted a post on X that said, "Maintaining the East Wing, including its holiday decorations, has historically been the first lady's responsibility."

White House defends Trump amid criticism

"President Trump is a builder at heart. Make no mistake: the newly improved East Wing and brand new ballroom will make the People’s House more useful and beautiful for generations of presidents, and Americans, to come,” White House Spokesperson Davis Ingle told the WSJ.

Trump's most recent luxury real estate project, which he estimates could cost up to $350 million, stunned many over the past week. The sight of piles of drywall, windows, insulation, wires, rubble, and debris on the lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania has left many in disbelief.

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton lamented the destruction on X, writing: “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

According to reports, even Trump was uneasy about the initial pictures because he believed they depicted the demolition of the Executive Mansion. Trump then issued a clarification, stating that the destruction would solely affect the East Wing's independent structure.