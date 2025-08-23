Hillary Clinton ‘done’ with Bill, wants to ‘expose husband's ties to Jeffrey Epstein,’ source claims

Hillary and Bill Clinton both were reportedly subpoenaed to testify about what they know in connection with Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scandal., and sources close to the couple claim the former first lady is considering a divorce, per Radar Online. Hillary may prioritize self-preservation, willing to divulge information about Epstein to protect her legacy from Bill's actions.(AFP)

The outlet reported she has allegedly consulted lawyers about her legal and personal options should damaging information about her husband’s relationship with the disgraced financier come to light.

“It really could be over,” one source told Radar Online. “She's long known what Bill, and what he's capable of.” Another insider added that Hillary is “enraged. The people around her say she's finished with him and out for blood.”

“She doesn’t care what it costs in terms of money. She can't bear to look at him after years of betrayal,” the source continued.

Hillary Clinton reportedly furious over Bill’s Epstein connection

Bill Clinton’s history with Epstein has long been public record. However, in his memoir Citizen, Clinton wrote, “He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island. I wish I had never met him.” He added that he found Epstein “odd” but had “no inkling of the crimes he was committing.”

Clinton was also photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Meanwhile, Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, claimed in her unpublished memoir that Clinton once attended a dinner party at Epstein’s Caribbean estate, though the former president has denied ever being there.

Hillary is “humiliated that Bill’s connection with Jeffrey has led to a congressional subpoena. She’s not going down because of his inability to control his sexual urges”, a source told Radar Online.

“She’s dealt with Bill’s humiliating affair with a White House intern [Monica Lewinsky], and now she’s seeing their careers and legacies shredded by Bill’s uncomfortable relationship with an accused sex trafficker. She’s done.”

“She’ll save herself and give them anything they want to know about Epstein. From her perspective, it's only fair, given how Bill has repeatedly humiliated her,” another source claimed.

Now 77, Hillary is also facing separate accusations tied to her 2016 presidential campaign, with critics alleging she fueled a smear effort linking Donald Trump to Russian president Vladimir Putin.