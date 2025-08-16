Trump reacts to Hillary Clinton's surprising Nobel Peace Prize nomination suggestion; ‘I might have to start…’

Donald Trump reacted to Hillary Clinton's announcement that she would recommend him for a Nobel Peace Prize if he stopped the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Trump responded, “That's very nice,” in response to Fox News host Bret Baier's remarks on Friday's Special Report aboard Air Force One. “I might have to start liking her again.”(REUTERS)

The former state secretary made the unexpected revelation during Trump's Alaska meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump responded, “That's very nice,” in response to Fox News host Bret Baier's remarks on Friday's Special Report aboard Air Force One. “I might have to start liking her again.”

Here's what Clinton said

Clinton opened up about the suggestion during Jessica Tarlov's podcast, “Raging Moderates.”

“If he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin, something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity,” Clinton said.

She went on to say that she would nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize “if he were the architect of that.”

“Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin,” she added. Trump and Putin had a mostly fruitless discussion during the Alaska Summit on Friday after failing to arrive at to an agreement to prevent the war.

Also Read: Trump delivers Melania's letter to Putin during Alaska meeting; Here's what it said

Trump eyes Nobel Peace Prize

Trump has been vocal about wanting the prize. The last US President to receive the distinction was Barack Obama.

The POTUS has made numerous social media posts about it, but he maintains that he is not making any attempts to win the award.

Following the drafting of a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he asserted that “A lot of people say because I'm of a certain persuasion, no matter what I do they won't give it [to me].”

The leaders expressed gratitude to Trump for his participation in the peace negotiations and promised to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize and we will defend that and promote that, that's obvious,” stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.