Barack Obama's 64th birthday: Michelle Obama posts heartfelt tribute, 'You're still the…'

Michelle Obama sent a heartfelt tribute for her husband, former President Barack Obama, on his 64th birthday. Michelle Obama honored Barack Obama's 64th birthday with a touching Instagram message, describing him as her love and best friend.(Michelle Obama/Instagram)

The former first lady posted a picture of herself with Barack on Instagram, along with a touching note.

“Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my everything!” Michelle wrote. “@BarackObama, even after all these years, you're still the coolest guy I know💕”

Michelle donned a top and floral pants, while Obama wore khaki pants and a white shirt for the picture. Obama also grabbed her waist as she tenderly put her hands around his. The pair gave the cameras a charming smile.

Extending birthday wishes to Barack in the comment section of the post, one of his fans wrote: “Happy Birthday Mr President 🎂”

“😍 oh my favs!,” another commented.

“hbd barack happy healthy many long years🎂,” a third person stated.

Barack Obama reacts to Michelle's sweet post

In response, Barack commented on the post saying, “I love you, Miche! And thanks everybody for all the birthday wishes.”

Few months back, Michelle Obama rectified the record regarding her marriage to Barack. In an April interview with Sophia Bush on the "Work in Progress" podcast, she discussed the divorce rumors that had been circulating about her and Barack after he attended multiple events without her earlier this year.

She again dismissed divorce rumors with Barack Obama in July when they appeared on an edition of her and her brother's podcast, “IMO.”

Michelle stated that she had never considered leaving Obama and clarified that her recent absences from some engagements were due to personal development rather than marital problems.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin' my man. And we've had some really hard times," the former First Lady said. "We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."