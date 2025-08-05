Why was Yeonsoo Go arrested? All about South Korean student's ‘R-2 visa’ and ‘immoral’ ICE raids as protests erupt

Yeonsoo Go, the daughter of a pioneering Episcopal priest and a Purdue University student, was held and put under expedited repatriation procedures after her routine immigration court hearing. Yeonsoo Go is legally enrolled at Purdue University, stated her family and counsel, adding that her stay was lawfully prolonged in 2023.

Why was Yeonsoo Go arrested?

On July 31, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 20-year-old Yeonsoo Go outside the federal courthouse at Federal Plaza in Manhattan. Go moved to the US from South Korea in 2021 on an R-2 (Temporary religious worker) visa with her mother.

Go is legally enrolled at Purdue University, stated her family and counsel, adding that her stay was lawfully prolonged in 2023. Her next court appearance is set for October.

The ICE action has sparked outrage among civil rights organizations, Korean American advocacy groups, and religious institutions, who have called her arrest “unjust”.

All about Yeonsoo Go's R-2 visa

The Department of Homeland Security claims that Go's visa terminated over two years ago, but her lawyer maintains that it is still in effect and will remain so until the end of this year.

Rev. Kyrie Kim described the situation as “incomprehensible” and stated that after years of fighting for immigrant rights, she never imagined her own daughter would be singled out, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, advocacy organizations claimed that Go was detained by ICE agents without a warrant and that she was not allowed to speak with her attorney again.

According to Episcopal leaders, the Manhattan ICE prison where she is being detained is unsuitable for human detention.

The Episcopal Diocese of New York's bishop coadjutor, Rt. Rev. Matthew Heyd, stated that such arrests are not only “illegal” but also “immoral”, Daily Mail reported.

Faith leaders and her supporters have staged prayer vigils and protests outside ICE offices, demanding Go's release and denouncing what they say is an increasing trend of aggressive immigration enforcement against Korean people.

Yeonsoo Go arrest: South Korean Ministry reacts as GoFundMe launched

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged that it has brought up the issue with US officials and is providing consular assistance.

In order to help the family with legal costs, supporters have started a GoFundMe page and are calling for federal investigation into the matter.