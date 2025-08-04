Who is Los Angeles mass shooting suspect and what was the motive?

A mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles, where multiple parties were taking place overnight, left two individuals dead and six others wounded. Los Angeles mass shooting: LAPD officers noticed someone entering what they suspect to be an unlawful gathering around 11 pm on Sunday while they were on patrol in the neighborhood.(X@TheKevinDalton)

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the mass shooting occurred on Monday morning at 1 am in the vicinity of 14th Place and Griffith Avenue, ABC reported.

LAPD officers noticed someone entering what they suspect to be an unlawful gathering around 11 pm on Sunday while they were on patrol in the neighborhood.

Officers reportedly cleared out and closed down the party, which had more than fifty attendees. One person was taken into custody for carrying a firearm.

According to KTLA, the party was advertised on social media as an after-party for the Hard Summer music festival, which is a house and techno music event that is happening right next to SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park over the weekend.

Los Angeles mass shooting: Here's what happened

When Los Angeles police received a radio call about gunfire at 1 am on Monday, they went back to the scene and discovered multiple victims, according to Ruiz. At least, eight people were hit by gunshots.

While there were limited specifics available, a man died at the spot and 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital where she passed away.

Two of the six injured people were seriously wounded. According to the police, some people were self-transported to the hospital while others were taken there by ambulance. The age range of the injured individuals is 26–62 years old.

The father of the man who died in the incident recognized his son as Gregory Derisso, 29.

Who is Los Angeles mass shooting suspect?

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody and even the motive of shooting has not been determined.

An investigation into Los Angeles mass shooting is currently ongoing.