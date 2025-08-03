Gifford Fire map: Multiple evacuation orders issued for California's San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County as 3 injured

A rapidly spreading Gifford fire in Southern California became so massive that it forced evacuations in parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County. Gifford fire in California: Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are currently under several evacuation orders. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(AP/Representative)

The California Department of Forestry and Fire reported that the Gifford fire erupted on Highway 166 west of Cuyama on Friday afternoon and had spread to more than 30,500 acres by Saturday evening. Only 5% fire has been contained so far.

“The terrain and abundance of fuels have made suppression efforts challenging,” fire officials informed, as per NY POST. “But firefighters remain focused on a full-suppression strategy.”

Gifford Fire: What is the status of wildfire in two counties?

Driven by dry fuels, low humidity, and sunlight, the blaze started as several tiny spot fires that swiftly combined and spread. Both sides of Highway 166 still have active fires.

In a bid to put out the fire and safeguard the nearby populations, firefighters are using both ground workers and aerial resources, such as helicopters and Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs).

Gifford Fire: Which cities or areas are affected?

Cuyama, CA

New Cuyama, CA

Santa Maria, CA

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County

Multiple evacuation orders in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are currently under several evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Barbara County for: Regions east of Willow Springs Trailhead, west of Cottonwood Canyon Road, and south of Highway 166.

The Cuyama area and the rest of Santa Barbara County is under an air quality watch. The stretch of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama is closed.

3 injured in Gifford Fire

Two contractors and one citizen suffered injuries in the Gifford Fire. The Forest Service reported that three people were injured in the Gifford Fire as of Saturday. One of the injured people was flown to a local hospital due to severe burn injuries.

A rollover incident involving a UTV vehicle injured two contractors. While one with minor injuries was transferred by ambulance, the other suffered moderate injuries and was rescued by helicopter.

All three were admitted to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.