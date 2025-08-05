Who are Yeonsoo Go's parents and did South Korea react to her ICE arrest? ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Yeonsoo Go, South Korean student and a graduate of Scarsdale High School in Westchester County, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a routine visa hearing. Yeonsoo Go, who shifted to New York from South Korea in 2021 with her mother, is the daughter of renowned Episcopal priest Kyrie Kim.(Instagram)

Who are Yeonsoo Go's parents?

The South Korean native, who shifted to New York in 2021 with her mother, is the daughter of renowned Episcopal priest Kyrie Kim.

According to CNN, Go's mother, the Rev. Kyrie Kim, is the first woman consecrated in the Seoul Diocese of the Anglican Church of Korea. She works in the Episcopal Diocese of New York's Asian mission.

The Trump administration's efforts to expand its control over “sanctuary cities” like New York City coincide with the 20-year-old's detention.

In July, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the city over measures “designed to impede the Federal Government's ability to enforce the federal immigration laws.”

Go's mother was getting “regular calls” from her daughter following her detention, according to the Rev. Matthew Heyd of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. However, Go's father told CNN on Monday that they discovered his daughter had been sent to Louisiana through online records, adding that his “mind went completely blank” after learning about the arrest.

Where is Yeonsoo Go?

Go is presently detained at the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana, as per ICE data.

Go's diligence in Scarsdale, New York, enabled her to get into Purdue University's College of Pharmacy, Kyrie Kim said while praising her daughter.

“It’s heartbreaking that this happened just as she was preparing for her second year. She’s a bright, outgoing girl with many friends,” he added.

Go's family seeks South Korea intervention

Go's father and family urged the South Korean government to take act promptly in his daughter's matter.

"I hope the South Korean government does everything in its capacity, as quickly as possible, so Yeonsoo can be released from her detention as soon as possible," her dad said.

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN that it is in contact with US officials on Go's arrest. “The government has been providing the necessary consular assistance since becoming aware of the case.”