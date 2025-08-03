Who is Angie the ICE Chaser? GoFundMe launched to support California woman tracking agents across LA

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdown on immigrants has been very noticeable in Donald Trump's second term as President. Naturally, with an immigrant population that makes up 15.8 percent of the total population in the US, there has been pushback against the mass deportations. One person on this crusade is Angelica Vargas. Angie the ICE Chaser is a content creator and has a TikTok account with over 170,000 followers.(X/@LongTimeHistory)

Not only does she track ICE movements in her area, but has also set up a GoFundMe page seeking help for what she does. With buzz around her activity, here's a look at Vargas, who has come to be known as Angie the ICE Chaser.

Who is Angie the ICE Chaser?

Angie the ICE Chaser is a content creator, as per her GoFundMe page, and has a TikTok account with over 170,000 followers.

One person said she “literally just follows ICE vehicles in her car.”

“They become increasingly erratic in their attempts to lose her (breaking sooo many laws on camera) and they never do. She is single handedly striking terror into ICE agents across LA,” they added on a Threads post.

Reportedly, Angie also follows them through neighborhoods and honks her horn, shouting ‘They are ICE’ out of her window.

Her GoFundMe states “I drive across Southern California to check on street vendors, respond to ICE sightings, support families facing harassment, and deliver food or supplies to those in need.”

She intends to help the undocumented Latin community in Los Angeles, and is from Lakewood.

How Angie the ICE Chaser wants to spend donation money

Seeking funds, Angie also provided a breakdown of how the money would be spent.

Gas and Transportation Costs - Given she tracks ICE agents, the California woman explained she needed to travel constantly, and fuel costs are high.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repairs - Since her vehicle is core to her work of tracking and responding to ICE agents, Angie explained “Routine maintenance, oil changes, tire replacement, and unexpected repairs are necessary to stay safe and mobile.”

Emergency Funds - She also wants to set aside some money for legal protection while documenting the ‘injustice’ or supporting community members.

Food and Supply Drives - Angie said she sometimes is part of supply drops or food drives for families in the area who are struggling, and every little bit helps her help them.

Content Creation and Outreach Tools - As per Angie, she wants to create more awareness and keep reaching donors. To that end, she plans to use the funds for phone/internet costs, as well as equipment that'll help her document her work more effectively.