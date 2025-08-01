Did Trump approve student loan forgiveness for ICE agents? Here's the truth

President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security announced that the administration is now offering new Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruits a whopping signing bonus of up to $50,000. The incentives don't end there. The DHS, in its press release, stated that student loan forgiveness is also on offer. This comes as Trump plans to hire 10,000 new ICE agents and deport a million people a year. Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visit a medical tent (REUTERS)

“Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” Secretary Kristi Noem said earlier this week.

“This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland.”

The DHS has secured major funding from President Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, which was signed earlier this month. The department on Tuesday launched a new ICE campaign titled ‘Defend the Homeland’. It featured posters of Trump and Noem along with pay benefits.

“The funding from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will play a key role in fulfilling his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

The ICE is offering a ‘robust package’ of federal law enforcement incentives, including:

A maximum $50,000 signing bonus

Student loan repayment and forgiveness options

25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents

Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime (AUI) for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers

Enhanced retirement benefits

“Recruitment materials will be distributed across major cities nationwide, college campuses, job fairs, and law enforcement networks beginning this week. ICE encourages Americans with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to jumpstart a fulfilling career in federal law enforcement,” the DHS said in its press release.