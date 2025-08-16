Russia reacts as Ukraine's Zelensky backs Trump’s trilateral meeting idea with Putin

President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said on Russian state television on Saturday that a potential trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Putin and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky has not been raised in US-Russia discussions in Alaska. US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)

“The topic has not been touched upon yet,” Yuri Ushakov said, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The reaction from Russia comes even as Volodymyr Zelensky voiced support for Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting with the US and Russia.

He said “key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.”

In the Fox News interview, after his meeting with Putin, Trump suggested a meeting would now be set up between Putin and Zelensky, which he might also attend.

Putin made no mention of meeting Zelensky when speaking to reporters earlier.

During the interview, before heading back to Washington, Trump insisted that the responsibility going forward might be on Zelensky “to get it done", but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.

“We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this,” Zelensky posted on X.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.

"It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security," he added.

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire, pushes for peace deal

Trump on Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his inconclusive summit, saying a direct peace agreement would end the war.

The White House and Kremlin leaders pointed to areas of agreement during their three hours of talks in Alaska, but offered no breakthrough on a ceasefire in the conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and caused widespread destruction in Ukraine.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska!," Trump proclaimed on his Truth Social platform hours after touching down in Washington.

"The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO."

He said it was determined by all that the best way to end the "horrific war... is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up."

Zelensky said earlier he will go to Washington for a meeting with the US leader on Monday, which Trump confirmed would be held in the Oval Office.

"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Trump added, without specifying whether it would be a three-way meet.

"Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved."

The war went on meanwhile with Ukraine announcing that Russia had launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile during the night. Russia said it had taken two more villages in Ukraine.

