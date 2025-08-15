Trump-Putin meet LIVE: US, Russia presidents set for high-stakes meet in Alaska

Trump-Putin meet LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald Trump before a meeting in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. This will mark Putin’s first visit to Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump-Putin meet LIVE: US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday for a high-risk, high-stakes summit aimed at negotiating a resolution to the war in Ukraine. The talks will commence at 1900 GMT (5 pm IST) on Friday at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska’s largest US military installation, which historically served as a Cold War surveillance site monitoring the Soviet Union....Read More

The Russian side hopes to continue this “useful conversation” during the Russia-US summit in Alaska on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated.

This will mark Putin’s first visit to Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, with Russia showing no signs of slowing its military advances just prior to the summit.

What to expect from the meeting?

• Russia and the US could begin work on a new arms control treaty following Friday’s summit in Alaska, President Vladimir Putin said ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump, while senior Kremlin officials expressed interest in reviving economic ties.

•Trump extended the invitation at Putin’s suggestion, but the US president has been cautious, warning that the meeting could conclude within minutes if Putin refuses to compromise.

• The summit represents a significant departure from the stance of Western European leaders and President Biden, who insisted that no discussions on Ukraine’s future would occur without Ukraine’s participation.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the Alaska summit on Tuesday as a “personal victory” for Putin.

• Prior to returning to the White House, Trump highlighted his personal rapport with Putin, criticised his predecessor Joe Biden for the war, and pledged to secure peace within 24 hours.

• Despite repeated attempts to engage Putin, including a February 28 White House meeting where Trump publicly rebuked Zelensky, the Russian leader has shown no indication of willingness to compromise.

• Trump has admitted his frustration with Putin and warned of “very severe consequences” if a ceasefire is not agreed upon, but has nonetheless consented to meet him in Alaska.

• Adding historical context, the United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867, a transaction Moscow has referenced to justify the legitimacy of land exchanges.

• The Kremlin stated that it expects Putin and Trump to meet alone with interpreters initially, followed by a working lunch with their aides.

• Neither leader is anticipated to leave the base for Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, where protesters have displayed signs expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

• Putin faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, which has significantly limited his international travel since the war began.

• However, the United States is not a member of the Hague tribunal, and Trump’s Treasury Department temporarily eased sanctions on senior Russian officials, allowing them to travel to Alaska and access banking services.