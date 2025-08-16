Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
‘If all works out…’: Donald Trump on meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky on Monday

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 02:35 pm IST

Earlier, Zelensky said he had a “long and substantive” call with Trump following the Alaska talks.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office in Washington on Monday, days after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended without a breakthrough on Ukraine.

President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington on February 28, 2025. (AP)
President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington on February 28, 2025. (AP)

“President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., Oval Office, on Monday afternoon,” Trump told reporters. He added, “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.”

Earlier, Zelensky said he had a “long and substantive” call with Trump following the Alaska talks. The Ukrainian leader thanked Trump for the invitation and said the Washington meeting would be used to “discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”

News / World News / ‘If all works out…’: Donald Trump on meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky on Monday
