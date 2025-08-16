‘Way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy’: India on Trump-Putin meet

India on Saturday reacted to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, saying “the way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy.” President Donald Trump listens as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. AP/PTI(AP08_16_2025_000151A)(AP)

The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs comes a day after Trump met Russian President Putin, who was in the US for the first time in a decade, for a summit towards ending the war in Ukraine.

“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable,” a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” the statement added.

Though Trump and Putin failed to make a significant headway in the peace talks, but both sides maintained that the talks were fruitful. The Alaska summit on Friday has paved way to more such meetings between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.