Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy’: India on Trump-Putin meet

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 04:19 pm IST

The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs comes a day after Trump met Russian President Putin for a summit towards ending the war in Ukraine.

India on Saturday reacted to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, saying “the way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy.”

President Donald Trump listens as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. AP/PTI(AP08_16_2025_000151A)(AP)
President Donald Trump listens as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. AP/PTI(AP08_16_2025_000151A)(AP)

The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs comes a day after Trump met Russian President Putin, who was in the US for the first time in a decade, for a summit towards ending the war in Ukraine.

“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable,” a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” the statement added.

Though Trump and Putin failed to make a significant headway in the peace talks, but both sides maintained that the talks were fruitful. The Alaska summit on Friday has paved way to more such meetings between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy’: India on Trump-Putin meet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On