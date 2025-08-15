Hillary Clinton says she'd nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on one condition: ‘My goal here is…’

Hillary Clinton has admitted that she would “honestly” nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully puts an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The former Secretary of State made the confession on Friday's episode of the Raging Moderates podcast. File photo of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump(AP)

The 77-year-old told host Jessica Tarlov that she would back the president for the illustrious honour if he ends the years-long war without allowing Vladimir Putin to confiscate Ukrainian territory.

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton said.

The former first lady and Trump's failed Democratic opponent explained, “Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin.” Her remarks came as the commander-in-chief was headed to Alaska for a meeting with the Russian president.

The high-stakes meeting will take place at 11 am local time (1900 GMT) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a Cold War-era military base in Anchorage. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump said that he would let Ukraine decide whether to make territorial swaps with Russia, per Al Jazeera.

“It actually hurts him, but in his (Putin’s) mind that helps him make a better deal if they can continue the killing,” Trump said of his Russian counterpart. “He’s a smart guy, been doing it for a long time, but so have I … we get along, there’s a good respect level on both sides, and I think, you know, something’s going to come of it,”