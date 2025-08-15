'Gun for gun': Inside details of the security set-up at Trump–Putin Alaska meet

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in a high-stakes summit in Alaska. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump before a meeting in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. (AFP)

The summit will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska’s largest military installation.

Ahead of the summit on Thursday, Trump told Fox News that he is not sure if “an immediate ceasefire” deal between Russia and Ukraine can be reached at the summit, but added that he wants a broad peace deal done quickly.

“I’ll know within the first two minutes, three minutes, four minutes or five minutes... whether or not we’re going to have a good meeting or a bad meeting,” Trump has said. “And if it’s a bad meeting, it’ll end very quickly, and if it’s a good meeting, we’re going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future.”

Security situation in Alaska



Four people familiar with the planning of the summit told Bloomberg that because the meeting is on American soil, the Secret Service can move weapons, communications equipment and medical gear without foreign restrictions.

Also Read | Putin calls Trump's efforts to end Ukraine war ‘sincere’ ahead of Alaska Summit

However, since Anchorage has limited hotel rooms and a small rental-car market, vehicles and other assets are being flown in or driven from other parts of the state. According to them, motorcade SUVs are arriving on cargo planes.

A B-2 stealth bomber approaches Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.(Bloomberg)

“We’re in the height of tourist season, so hotels are tight, cars are tight,” Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy told Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “Having this on the base alleviates a lot of issues.”

According to officials, courtesy extended to one leader must be matched for the other. Russian security will control Putin’s immediate movements while the Secret Service maintains an outer ring.

Also Read | Trump to meet Putin at military base US built to fight Russia during Cold War

Neither side will open the other’s doors or ride in the other’s vehicles. If 10 US agents are posted outside a meeting room, 10 Russian agents will stand on the other side.

“Everything is matched body for body, gun for gun,” one person said, according to Bloomberg.

The Secret Service is still waiting for Russia to formally approve the full security plan, the people said.

“The safety of the President is our highest priority,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the specific means and methods used to conduct our protective operations.”