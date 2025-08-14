Trump to meet Putin at military base US built to fight Russia during Cold War

President Donald Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to talk about the war in Ukraine. The meeting will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, per AP. A White House official confirmed the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity due to internal planning. Trump will meet Putin at a US military base in Alaska once used to counter Russia, aiming to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire amid fears of a deal favouring Moscow.(AFP)

The base was formed in 2010 by combining Elmendorf Air Force Base and Army Fort Richardson. It was a key location during the Cold War, used to monitor and deter the Soviet Union.

Base tracked Soviet threats with early warning radar sites

Over the years, the base has hosted many aircraft and managed early warning radar sites designed to detect Soviet military activity and potential nuclear launches. The base earned the motto “Top Cover for North America” at the time, according to its website.

While much of the older equipment has been retired, the base still operates important aircraft units, including the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter. Aircraft from the base continue to intercept Russian planes that enter United States airspace.

Holding the meeting at a military base avoids public protests and provides strong security, said Benjamin Jensen, senior fellow for defence and security at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“For President Trump, it’s a great way for him to show American military strength while also isolating the ability of the public or others to intervene with what he probably hopes is a productive dialogue,” Jensen said.

He added that the location allows Trump to build a relationship with Putin while “signaling military power to try to gain that bargaining advantage to make a second meeting possible.”

The meeting comes as Trump pushes for a ceasefire in the war, something he promised during the 2024 election campaign to achieve quickly. The fact that Putin is visiting a base that was built to counter Russian threats adds to the attention on the event.

Ukraine and Europe worry one-on-one meeting may favour Russia

Leaders in Ukraine and Europe are concerned about the one-on-one meeting, which they will not attend. They worry it could result in an agreement that supports Russian interests.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was “very clear” that the United States wants to achieve a ceasefire at the summit. He spoke after a virtual meeting between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.

Trump has said a future agreement could include land swaps. He added that Zelenskyy and Putin could meet next, or he could hold talks with both together.

“There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because the first is I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “It’s going to be a very important meeting, but it’s setting the table for the second meeting.”