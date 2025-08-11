Alaska in Russia? Trump's embarrassing blunder on upcoming meeting with Putin creates uproar on social media

Donald Trump made a serious mistake during a press conference on Monday, drawing huge backlash on social media. The US President, accompanied by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, was talking about homelessness and rising crimes in Washington, DC, when he mentioned his impending, high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS)

He, however, quickly veered off topic to discuss his next meeting with Putin, which is set for this Friday in Alaska.

“It's embarrassing for me to be up here,” the President told reporters. “I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.”

Many people couldn't help but make fun of the US President for his massive blunder after the words caused a social media meltdown.

Reacting to Trump's remarks, one X user wrote: “The so-called president of the United States thinks that Alaska is in Russia. What an ongoing embarrassment!”

“Is Trump stupider than Sarah Palin? Da. Is Alaska part of Russia? Nyet,” another reacted.

“Completely effing gone. Can you imagine a Fortune 500 chairman talking like this and not being relieved before he fell off the podium?” a third user said.

“This is what dementia looks like..” one more commented.

A look at Alaska's history

Alaska, which had previously been a part of Imperial Russia, was sold to the United States on March 30, 1867, for the splendid amount of US$7.2 million.

As Trump intends to try to convince Putin to agree to a peace agreement, he indicated that Ukraine would have to cede some of its land.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly and unequivocally rejected the notion of a land surrender in a post on his X social media account.

“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are simultaneously decisions against peace,” he stated.