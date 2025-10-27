Melania Trump ex-boyfriend's shocking claim: ‘She never wanted to live in the US’

Melania Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump, reportedly never thought about living in the United States when she was a young Slovenian. Melania arrived in the United States in 1996 and received US citizenship in 2006. Melania Trump, a Slovenian native, initially aspired to live in Europe rather than the United States.(Bloomberg)

In an interview with ABC News, Melania's ex-boyfriend Jure Zorcic said that she had early dreams of moving to Europe instead of America.

Remembering Melania as a “very fashionable”, he said, “She wanted to live abroad, in Italy, France, a life of fashion,” adding that she never mentioned about moving to the US. “I think it was very far from our minds at that time.”

A relationship between Zorcic and Melania lasted from 1991 to 1996. While opening about how they both met, he said, “We met each other like in a movie.” According to him, he was on a motorbike, while Melania was walking. “I was impressed by her beauty from the very first moment. She was very nicely dressed, and her behavior was classy. She was tall, had long hair across her face - I could hardly see her eyes - such style!”.

Trump and Melania's meeting and wedding

Similarly, Trump once mentioned that when he first saw Melania in September 1998, he was immediately drawn to her attractiveness.

The 52-year-old businessman met Melania, 28, in a nightclub in New York. At that time, he was separated but not divorced.

In January 2005, Melania and Trump got married in a grandiose ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. “I think her marriage to Trump was fate,” Zorcic stated. “Nobody believed 20 years ago that she would live at the top of the world, on Fifth Avenue in Trump Tower -- even her!”

According to reports, Melania's wedding dress, which was created by John Galliano for Christian Dior, cost $100,000. The Clintons, Barbara Walters, Billy Joel, and Tony Bennett were among the prominent people that attended the wedding.