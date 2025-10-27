Florida: Mexico Beach hammered by violent storm after forecasters issue tornado alert

A violent thunderstorm rolled in from the Gulf of Mexico and slammed into Florida’s Mexico Beach early Monday morning, Newsweek reported. The system triggered tornado warnings across parts of the panhandle, with meteorologists warning residents to brace for flash floods and dangerous wind gusts. Forecasters said the storm formed offshore before making landfall around sunrise, dumping heavy rain and tossing debris across coastal neighborhoods. A severe thunderstorm hit Mexico Beach, Florida, triggering tornado warnings and flash flood alerts. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee issued severe thunderstorm alerts for several nearby counties, including Gulf, Southern Liberty, and Franklin, as the line of storms pushed inland.

Winds up to 60 mph recorded

According to Newsweek, the National Weather Service reported gusts of wind reaching 60 mph as the system tore through the coast. “Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the alert warned. Power flickered in parts of Mexico Beach as palm trees bent sharply under the wind, and small structures were left scattered across the sand.

The NWS said the storm stretched “from 7 miles south of Wewahitchka to near White City to 30 miles southwest of Tyndall Air Force Base, moving east at 20 mph.” It was one of several severe weather cells tracking across the region as dawn broke.

Local emergency crews were on standby through the morning, monitoring flooded roads and downed lines while urging residents to stay indoors until the warnings expired.

Tornado risk remains high

The NWS kept its thunderstorm and tornado warnings in effect until 9:45 a.m. EDT. “Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms,” the agency said in its latest update shared by Newsweek.

Officials urged anyone in the warning zone to seek shelter immediately if funnel clouds were spotted. “If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the NWS said.

By midmorning, forecasters were still tracking unstable air along the Gulf Coast, warning that more severe weather could flare up through the day.

FAQs

When did the storm hit Mexico Beach, Florida?

The storm struck early Monday morning as it moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

Who issued the tornado and thunderstorm warnings?

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued the warnings for multiple Panhandle counties.

How strong were the winds recorded during the storm?

Wind gusts reached around 60 miles per hour.