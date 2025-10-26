Tornado Watch issued in Southeast Louisiana. Is it different from a Tornado warning? Here's all you need to know

Southeast Louisiana is bracing for several thunderstorms. These storms are expected to hit the region on Sunday morning, with a threat of rain and strong winds, which could get aggressive and turn into tornadoes. As per WDSU News, humidity is expected to break after the storms, with some showers during the afternoon. What is a Tornado Watch and is it different from a warning? Difference explored amid Southeast Louisiana tornado alert(Representative image/Unsplash)

A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 12 PM on Sunday. The alert is effective in Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, St. Tammany, St.Bernard, Washington, and Plaquemines counties. While both the terms, Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning, sound similar, they have different meanings.

Difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning

According to the National Weather Service, if a Tornado Watch is issued in an area, it means a storm may be possible in that area. The watch can cover a large area, including several counties. In that case, people should quickly discuss their emergency plans, reach nearby safe rooms, and make sure they are equipped with all the supplies. The alerts are issued by the Storm Prediction Center in counties.

On the other hand, a Tornado Warning is issued when a storm is indicated by the weather radar. In that case, there is a need to act urgently. When a warning is issued, people need to quickly move into safe areas like the lowest floor of a building or a basement, or interior rooms. They should stay away from windows and take their mobile homes to a shelter. A Tornado Warning is issued by the local forecast office.

Rough weather in Southeast Louisiana

Severe weather warnings have been issued for Southeast Louisiana on Sunday morning. A flash flood warning was also in effect in cities like Jefferson Parish and Orleans until 10:15 am, Audacy reported.

FAQs

Till when is the Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Louisiana?

The alert is in effect till noon CDT.

What are the signs that tornadoes are coming?

Rotating clouds and wall-like clouds are signs that tornadoes are coming

What is the lifespan of a tornado?

While tornadoes last for a couple of minutes, their intensity might increase their duration.