Tornadoes wreak havoc in southeastern Utah: Homes destroyed, pets and livestock missing

Southeastern Utah was struck by an unusual and destructive storm on Saturday, when two tornadoes touched down in San Juan County and tore through a small community, the Associated Press reported. While no human injuries were reported, several homes were destroyed, and many pets and livestock are now missing. Two tornadoes destroyed homes in Utah’s San Juan County.(AP)

According to meteorologist Kris Sanders from the National Weather Service, tornadoes touched down near Montezuma Creek within an hour of each other. Both the tornadoes likely only traveled less than 10 miles, but officials are still working to determine the exact tracks and wind speeds. A survey will be done on Monday.

Also read: Delta, United and more US airlines suspend workers over social media posts on Charlie Kirk shooting

Homes destroyed, pets and livestock missing

In Navajo Nation, which is spread across Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico, three homes were completely demolished. The Navajo Nation’s President Buu Nygren shared the news on social media and showed concern for affected residents. While no human injury has been reported, police said some pets and livestock were missing. No exact number has been recorded yet, per the Associated Press.

Pictures and videos online show the tornadoes as big columns surrounded by dark clouds. Other pictures show homes flattened with debris scattered around, showing how powerful and quick the storm was.

Also read: Pope Leo slams Tesla's $1 trillion pay package offer to Elon Musk: ‘We are in big trouble’

A rare and unusual event

Tornadoes are unusual in this part of Utah. Sanders said the National Weather Service has only confirmed two in the area since 1950. Even though they are rare, the storms caused a lot of damage and disrupted life for the people around there.

In another post, Nygren said that the American Red Cross remains on standby for aid. Affected families need to initiate contact to receive assistance from the organization.

FAQs:

1. When did the tornadoes hit southeastern Utah?

The tornadoes struck San Juan County, Utah, on Saturday afternoon around 12:35 p.m., lasting approximately an hour.

2. How many homes were destroyed by the tornadoes?

Three homes were completely demolished near Montezuma Creek, according to Navajo Nation officials.

3. Were there any injuries or missing pets due to the tornadoes?

No human injuries were reported. An unknown number of pets and livestock went missing following the storms.