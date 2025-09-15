Pope Leo slams Tesla's $1 trillion pay package offer to Elon Musk: ‘We are in big trouble’

Pope Leo XIV issued a sharp critique of the ever-widening gap between executive pay and average worker salaries, citing Tesla’s trillion-dollar compensation plan for Elon Musk as an alarming example. Speaking in his first sit-down media interview since being elected in May, the Chicago-born pontiff said income inequality is fueling polarization across societies, reported CNN. Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, slammed income inequality, singling out Elon Musk's potential $1 trillion pat package for comparison.(AP)

Pope Leo said that CEOs 60 years ago were likely making four to six times more than what their workers were receiving, but now they get 600 times more. “If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we’re in big trouble,” he said.

Elon Musk's pay package raises concerns

Earlier this month, Tesla’s board unveiled an unprecedented $1 trillion incentive package for their CEO. The plan would require the electric vehicle company to increase its market value from just over $1 trillion to $8.5 trillion over the next decade, The Guardian reported.

Pope Leo was quoted as saying that the reports suggested the package would make Musk the world’s first trillionaire if he meets the targets. Questioning the milestone, the pontiff remarked, “What does that mean and what’s that about?”

Also read: Elon Musk’s xAI lays off 500 workers tasked with training Grok. What layoff email said

First American Pope speaks out

Leo, who turned 70 on Sunday, became the first American in history to lead the Catholic Church when cardinals elected him in May after the death of Pope Francis. He spent much of his career as a missionary and bishop in Peru, a country he said he regards as a second home, per CNN.

Pope Leo, who was interviewed by the Catholic news site Crux, admitted that adapting to his new role is daunting. He said, “The totally new aspect to this job is being thrown onto the level of world leader.” He said he is learning a lot and feeling very challenged.

Pope Leo’s views on war and global diplomacy

According to a Reuters report, beyond economic justice, the pope expressed deep concern about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and voiced hope for peace. He slammed the United Nations for failing to live up to its founding purpose and said the UN had “lost its ability to bring people together on multilateral issues.”

Also read: Elon Musk reacts to ex-employee revealing his ‘simple ground rules’ during meetings: ‘Don’t bring food’

A different style from Francis

While Pope Francis made many headlines whenever he participated in impromptu interviews, Leo, at this stage, has been more reluctant to engage people in conversations and instead takes to prepared texts. His early remarks, however, show signs of continuity on matters such as poverty, migration, and climate change.

On Sunday, crowds assembled in St. Peter’s Square to commemorate Leo’s birthday –holding signs and singing songs -as he said his midday prayers. He thanked all those wishing him well, including his parents, “and all those who have mentioned me in their prayers.”

FAQs:

Q1: Why did Pope Leo XIV criticize Tesla?

He criticized soaring CEO salaries, highlighting Tesla’s trillion-dollar pay package for Elon Musk.

Q2: Why did he mention Elon Musk?

He referred to reports suggesting Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire, calling it a troubling sign of misplaced values.

Q3: Who is Pope Leo XIV?

Born in Chicago, he was elected in May 2025 as the first American pope in the Church’s 2,000-year history.