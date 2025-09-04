Israel president Isaac Herzog meets with Pope Leo XIV as Gaza offensive presses on

ROME: Pope Leo XIV met Thursday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as Israel presses ahead with a planned offensive in Gaza and the Vatican urging an immediate ceasefire and return of hostages taken by Hamas. Pope Leo XIV meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican, September 4, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Herzog’s motorcade arrived at the Apostolic Palace and the president was escorted into the frescoed halls past a phalanx of Swiss Guards.

Herzog’s office said ahead of the meeting that talks were expected to focus on efforts to release hostages, fight antisemitism globally and safeguard Christian communities in the Middle East.

The statement said the visit to the Vatican came “at the invitation of the pope.” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni disputed that, implying Herzog had requested the meeting.

“It is the practice of the Holy See to grant requests for audiences addressed to the pope by heads of state and government; it is not the practice to extend invitations to them,” Bruni said in a statement Tuesday.

Herzog’s role as Israeli president is largely ceremonial. A former Labor party leader, he has called for unity and compromise since taking office.

Hamas took 251 hostages on Oct. 7, 2023, in the attack that also killed about 1,200 people and triggered the war. Most hostages have been released during previous ceasefires or other deals. Israel has rescued eight hostages alive. Of the 50 still in Gaza, Israeli officials believe around 20 are still alive.

The Vatican has tried to maintain its tradition of diplomatic neutrality throughout the war, calling for the return of hostages while denouncing Israel’s attacks against civilians in Gaza.

Pope Francis though went further, labeling Israel’s attacks in Gaza “immoral” and disproportionate and calling for an investigation to determine if they constituted genocide. Israel has denied the genocide charge, says it only targets militants and takes measures to spare civilians. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in densely populated areas.

Leo, who was elected history’s first American pope in May after Francis died, has continued Francis’ tough line. He has called for the release of hostages but demanded Israel stop the “collective punishment” and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

Last week the 69-year-old former missionary called for a permanent ceasefire, the safe entry of humanitarian aid and for humanitarian law to be fully respected.