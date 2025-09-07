Massachusetts tornado warning: Severe thunderstorms sweep Westfield, Springfield, Amherst - See map

Severe weather hit the US's East Coast on Saturday, with Massachusetts seeing multiple thunderstorms and tornado warnings. After hitting parts of New York earlier, the storm moved west in the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm and tornado warning for the Pioneer Valley region till 3 p.m. EST. Representational image.(Unsplash)

According to the NWS notification, the warning spans the southwestern Hampshire County and western Hampden County in Massachusetts. Multiple key areas in these two areas are set to be affected as the storm moves through the area.

The storm moved through Russell, Granville, Chester, Blandford, Tolland, Westfield, Huntington, Montgomery, Southwick, Southampton, Westhampton, Northampton and Easthampton as it entered the Springfield area.

Here's the map:

As the thunderstorm moved through western Massachusetts, it left some damage in its wake. Residents posted photos and videos of fallen trees, especially along Route 11, around three miles off Ancrum. Though the NWS has warned of possible tornadoes, none have been confirmed on the ground in Massachusetts as of now.

Here are some photos of the fallen trees along Route 11:

Radar Indicated Tornado In Worcester County

As the storm moved into Worcester County, a severe circulation was noted by radars near Holden. Storm chasers reported, based on radar information, that there could be a severe tornado in Holden. The tornado was moving east with a speed of 40 mph, and residents in areas such as Hudson, Marlborough and Maynard were asked to take cover.

The tornado Warnings continue for Worcester County and Middlesex County till 4:55 p.m.

This story is being updated.