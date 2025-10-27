Florida flash flood: Scary videos emerge from Boca Raton and Eustis as severe rain hits Lake County

With Florida's Lake County under a flash flood warning Sunday evening, Eustis and Boca Raton were hit by massive flooding as between 15 to 18 inches of rain fell in eastern Lake County in central Florida. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The NWS said that while nearly 18 inches of rainfall has already taken place, two to three inches more rainfall is expected. A flash flood emergency for Eustis and Mount Dora, while Boca Raton was marked as a high dangerous area.

Videos surfaced from Boca Raton showing massive flooding, with cars underground. Here's a video from Boca Raton:

Another video surfaced of the Pine Meadows area of Eustis, which showed massive flooding, with the floodwater entering multiple homes. Here's a video from Pine Meadows:

This story is being updated.