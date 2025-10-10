Winter weather advisory issued in 4 states as NWS warns of icy roads, freezing temperatures

Four US states, Alaska, Oregon, Montana, and California, are preparing for the season's first significant snowfall as the National Weather Service (NWS) warns of slippery roads, travel disruptions, and dropping temperatures over the coming days. Four U.S. states brace for first major snowfall as NWS warns of icy roads and freezing temperatures(Unsplash)

According to Newsweek, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Alaska, issued by the NWS office in Fairbanks on Wednesday. The alert warns residents of icy conditions and snow-covered roads, urging motorists to drive cautiously.

In a post on social media, NWS Fairbanks cautioned, “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.”

Snow Forecasts Across the West and Midwest

Meteorologists are eyeing several systems expected to bring snowfall across the western and northern U.S. In Oregon, snowfall is forecast above 5,000 feet in the Cascade Mountains, marking the first snow of the season, according to a report by The Statesman Journal. Up to a foot of snow could accumulate near Timberline Lodge, with conditions persisting into the weekend. Outdoor enthusiasts and hunters have been advised to exercise caution.

Further, Montana is likely to experience a more intense system this weekend, bringing up to 10 inches of snow to Glacier National Park and surrounding areas. Lower elevations, such as the Bitterroot Mountains, may see as much as 8 inches, making mountain roads slick and potentially hazardous.

NWS Missoula in a post on X said, "Next winter-like system begins by Friday, with snow levels lowering overnight Saturday. Some seasonal non-paved mountain passes may become snow-covered and slick by Sunday morning."

In Northern California, snowfall is projected early next week, with Monday and Tuesday likely to see snow in higher elevations and rain in lower valleys, according to KCRA. The storm may cause dangerous travel conditions across key mountain routes.

Residents and travelers are urged to stay alert to local advisories and prepare for sudden weather changes, particularly at higher altitudes.

FAQs:

Which states are under winter weather alerts?

Ans. Currently, Alaska has an active advisory, while Oregon, Montana, and California are expected to see snowfall soon.

How much snow is expected this weekend?

Ans. Up to 10 inches in parts of Montana and nearly a foot in Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

What precautions should commuters take?

Ans. Avoid mountain routes if possible, check NWS updates regularly, and carry winter emergency gear.