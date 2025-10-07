Winter weather advisory issued for Alaska, Midwest as 10 inches of snow expected

Americans across several states are facing winter weather-related alerts as the National Weather Service (NWS) warns of heavy snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures. Some regions could see up to 10 inches of snow, while others brace for frost and freeze conditions threatening crops and vegetation. Snowfall and freezing conditions trigger widespread NWS warnings across US(Pixabay)

Winter Storms hit Alaska and the Midwest

In Alaska, the NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Atigun Pass, where snow accumulation between five and ten inches and winds gusting up to 55 mph are expected. The agency cautioned that visibility could drop to half a mile, with slick roads and hazardous travel likely. "The conditions could affect Wednesday's commute, and very strong winds may cause tree damage," the alert said.

The NWS Fairbanks office posted on X (formerly Twitter) that blowing snow could limit visibility and make travel difficult across the region. "Total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches are possible with winds potentially gusting as high as 55 mph in Atigun Pass," the agency wrote.

Across the Midwest, frost and freeze warnings have been issued in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Parts of Wisconsin may experience temperatures dipping into the mid-20s, while Minnesota and North Dakota could see lows near 24°F. The NWS cautioned that these conditions could kill crops and damage unprotected plumbing.

The NWS Duluth office wrote on X that cool weather would persist through Wednesday, followed by slight warming and rain chances over the weekend.

The NWS advises residents in affected areas to take precautions, such as protecting plants, covering outdoor plumbing, and exercising caution when traveling.

FAQs

Which state faces the heaviest snow?

Alaska's Atigun Pass could see up to 10 inches of snow with strong winds up to 55 mph.

Which regions face freeze warnings?

Parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Idaho, and Wyoming are under frost and freeze alerts.

What risks are expected?

The NWS warns of hazardous roads, visibility issues, crop damage, and potential plumbing damage.