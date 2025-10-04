Freeze watch issued as Northeastern California braces for season’s first cold snap: List of affected areas

More than 10,000 residents in Northeastern California have been placed under a freeze watch as the season's first significant cold snap sweeps across the inland Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the alert on Thursday, warning of overnight lows that could damage crops, vegetation, and even outdoor plumbing, according to Newsweek. Northeastern California faces its first freeze watch of the season.(UnSplash)

Meteorologist Marc Spilde said average lows around this time of year usually hover near freezing in the region.

Speaking to Newsweek, Spilde noted that these conditions typically mark the beginning of the seasonal freeze. "This is about the time when they start getting their freezes of the season," he said.

All about areas affected and expected temperatures

The freeze watch is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday morning for Modoc County and Northeast Siskiyou County in California, extending into Oregon's Lake County and the Klamath Basin.

Forecasters say subfreezing temperatures between 26 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit are possible, with colder readings likely on Saturday night.

In its advisory, the NWS cautioned that such conditions could kill unprotected crops, harm sensitive plants, and damage plumbing systems. The agency urged residents to take precautions for vegetation, livestock, pets, and water lines.

Also Read: US government shutdown curtails key weather and climate programs

According to the Newsweek, frost advisories were issued in the same region earlier this September, but this is the first freeze watch of the season. "Once they have a freeze, that's the end of the growing season," Spilde explained, suggesting this may be the only such alert this year.

On X (formerly twitter), NWS Medford warned that a cold air mass could bring freezing conditions east of the Cascades, impacting farms and homes alike. Meanwhile, Colorado's San Luis Valley is also under a freeze watch, and winter storm warnings are in place for parts of Montana and Wyoming, where high elevations could see over a foot of snow.

Looking ahead, forecasters expect a brief rebound of warmer weather across the Pacific Northwest early next week before temperatures dip again in mid-October.

Also Read: The Old Farmer's Almanac's weather prediction for October 2025 suggests varied pattern across US: Check forecast here

FAQs

Q1. Which California areas are under freeze watch?

Modoc County and Northeast Siskiyou County.

Q2. What temperatures are expected?

Between 26°F and 32°F, possibly lower on Saturday night.

Q3. What precautions are advised?

Protect crops, outdoor plants, pets, livestock, and plumbing.