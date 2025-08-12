Cold snaps, heavy snow and wet spells; Farmers’ Almanac unveils long-range winter forecast

If the Farmers’ Almanac is on the mark, the US might want to dig out the snow shovels a little earlier than usual next year. The 200-year-old publication has dropped its extended forecast for winter 2025–2026, and the theme is basically: “chill, snow, repeat.” According to 10TV, editors say wintry weather could show up as early as September in parts of the country - well before the season officially starts on December 21. December itself is not looking much warmer. The forecast hints at a cold holiday season from coast to coast. Farmers’ Almanac predicts an early, snowy 2025–2026 winter.(AP FILE )

Where the deep freeze could hit hardest

According to the Almanac, the coldest zones will stretch from the Northern Plains all the way to New England, with the Pacific Northwest - including Idaho and Washington - also feeling the sting. Frequent snow is on deck for New England, while the Atlantic Coast could face a messy mix of snow and rain.

The Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and North Central states are looking at what the forecast calls a “classic winter wonderland.” Mountain areas in the Pacific Northwest may see huge snow totals.

Down South, the picture shifts. The Southeast should have near-average temperatures and plenty of wet spells, with some snow possible in northern and Appalachian spots. The Mid-Atlantic could get its share of snow, especially in higher elevations.

Also read: Old Farmer’s Almanac prediction for Fall 2025 across the US revealed

Wet spells for the South, cold snaps for everyone

Texas and the Southern Plains are bracing for a wetter-than-usual season with cold rain, occasional freezing precipitation, and a shot at snow in the north. The Southwest should expect a wet winter, too, but temperatures there may hover closer to normal.

The Almanac warns of two standout cold snaps - one in mid-January, another in mid-February - that could keep much of the country bundled up well into 2026.

How they make the call

As reported by 10TV, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a proprietary method devised by its mysterious forecaster, known only as “Caleb Weatherbee.” Editor Sandi Duncan says Weatherbee has been at it for about 30 years, relying on lunar cycles, solar activity, tides, and certain wind patterns in the stratosphere.

Modern meteorologists do not exactly buy into this approach. Today’s forecasts lean on satellite data, heat maps, and complex computer models - not century-old formulas. But that has not stopped the Almanac from making calls months, even years, ahead.

FAQs

When does the Farmers’ Almanac predict winter will start in 2025?

Some areas could see snow and cold as early as September.

Which areas will be the coldest?

Northern Plains, New England, and parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Will the Southeast see snow?

Possibly in northern and Appalachian regions.

What is the Almanac’s forecasting method?

It uses a proprietary formula based on lunar cycles, solar activity, tides, and wind patterns.

Are the predictions always accurate?

Accuracy varies, and modern meteorology often disputes such long-range forecasts.