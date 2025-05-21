Record snowmelt in western US likely to trigger droughts, wildfires

As summer approaches the west coast, the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) has warned of record snowmelt across the western United States. As per the latest update published by the NOAA agency, this rapid snowmelt could result in water-shortages, droughts and give a head start to wildfire season. A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite a controlled burn at the Pacific Union College Forest in Angwin, California.(AFP)

As per NIDIS, the rapid snowmelt has been triggered by "above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation." Due to the rapid depletion of snow and the rapid evaporation due to high temperatures, soils and vegetation have greater chances of drying out, paving the way for wildfires.

The statement from the NOAA agency adds that parts of the West Coast to lower Mountain west now have less than half of the normal amount of snow which is usually expected this time of the year.

Rapid Snowmelt in west ‘abnormal’

The snowpack, which is now rapidly depleting, has been a key source of water for US west.

The western region of the United States, which comprises of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, have struggled with droughts and fires for over 20 years.

"Snowmelt this time of year is common, but such rapid melt rates are not normal. In some instances, above-normal temperatures such as these can cause snow to sublimate (transition from a solid to a gas) and reduce runoff into streams and reservoirs," said NIDIS.

The agency added that stations in Nevada, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico saw "record early melt out." NIDIS also stated that water supply forecasts for the Colorado River Basin, Rio Grande Basin, and Columbia River Basin have declined due to "well-below-average April precipitation."

Earlier in January 2025, southern California witnesses a series of wildfires. As per the US government, a "tri-fecta" of fire friendly climate conditions such as - back-to-back wet winters, a record-dry fall and an extremely strong Santa Ana wind event - caused the fires.

At least 30 people died and thousands were affected due to the 14 fires across the Los Angeles area. The January fires were also the worst winter fires Southern California had seen in 40 years.