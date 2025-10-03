California doctor warns ‘stop sleeping next to your phone’; explains how it disrupts sleep, can even raise cancer risk

Many of us scroll through our phones before sleeping or keep them right on the bedside table. What seems like a harmless habit could actually affect your health. Dr Myro Figura, anesthesiologist based in Los Angeles, California, in his October 2 Instagram post, sheds light on why keeping your phone so close while you sleep could be harmful. (Also read: Anesthesiologist shares simple sleep hack if you can't fall asleep in 30 minutes: 'Go to another room and…' ) Non-ionising radiation from phones may disrupt sleep and pose health risks, according to Dr. Figura.(AI generated image)

Can your phone really affect your health

Dr Myro warns against keeping your phone next to your head while sleeping. “If you sleep with your phone next to your head, you might want to stop. Your phone gives off radiation even when you’re not using it. It disrupts your sleep, gives you headaches, and over time, it could increase your risk of cancer,” he explains.

So, does your phone really give off radiation? Dr Figura clarifies, “Yes, non-ionising radiation specifically. Non-ionising radiation does not have the power to damage cells or DNA, unlike ionising radiation from the sun, medical imaging, or radioactive sources. But it is still radiation, and this is why WHO placed it in the ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’ category, the same category as coffee and pickled vegetables.”

How can you reduce the risks

Beyond radiation, the risks don’t stop there. “Phones have even started fires from overheating while charging near people as they sleep. That’s not smart,” Dr Figura adds.

So, what’s the fix? It’s simple, keep your phone away from your bed. “Just put it on the other side of the room. You’ll sleep better and maybe live longer,” Dr Figura advises.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.