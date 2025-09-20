First snowfall forecast for winter 2025-26: How cold will it be in US this year?

Direct Weather has released its 2025-2026 outlook, giving a region-by-region timeline of when to expect the season's first snowfall across the United States. The forecast, shared on September 17, is based on past trends, geography, and early seasonal patterns. First snowfall forecast 2025-26: Here's which parts of the US could experience it first.(Representative imave/Unsplash)

Early dustings in the Rockies and beyond

September will bring the very first dustings, mostly on high mountain peaks in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. These early flakes may rarely touch most communities, but mark the start of the transition. By early October, snow can spread to more of the Rockies, Utah, and South Dakota's higher ground.

Late October could add more states to the mix, with Washington's Cascades, Oregon, northern New England, and the Upper Midwest likely seeing their first flakes. By November, winter will ramp up, and much of the northern US will begin to settle into snowy weather.

First snow expands south and east

As November progresses, snow could reach wider areas such as the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, Kansas, the Midwest, and into New York and New England. By early December, snowfall may move into the central Plains and Mid-Atlantic. Cities from Pittsburgh to Boston could see their first measurable snow before the holidays, according to the Unofficial Networks.

Late December and January will expand the chances of snowfall further south. Northern Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and even parts of Georgia may see their first flakes by mid-winter. For the Deep South and Florida, snow remains a rarity, though unusual events sometimes surprise residents.

Direct Weather stresses that these dates are averages. Each season can bring surprises, with storms arriving early or late depending on larger weather systems. But the forecast helps skiers, travelers, and families prepare for winter's first real arrival.

