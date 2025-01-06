US Winter Storm Live Updates: More than a dozen states brace for heavy snowfall

US Winter Storm Live Updates: Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati.

US Winter Storm Live Updates: A severe winter storm threw life out of gear in more than a dozen states in the United States, affecting more than 60 million people from Kansas in the central US to New Jersey on the east coast. Governors in several states, including Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia and Virginia, declared a state of emergency....Read More

Weather forecasts said the storm was moving towards the mid-Atlantic region as lawmakers in Washington prepare to formally certify Republican Donald Trump's election as the next US president. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Sunday that the weather would not prevent lawmakers from carrying out their duties.

US winter storm updates:

Forecasts predicted the storm would move off-shore on Monday, sweeping bore-chilling arctic air from the Great Plains to the East Coast. Daytime temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be 10 to 20 degrees F below average.

-Roadways were blanketed in snow and ice in Kansas and parts of northwestern Missouri, and officials urged residents to avoid travel.

-Nearly 600 drivers were stranded, and 285 crashes were reported across the 50-mile stretch on the Interstate-29 highway in Missouri. Troopers continued to search for stranded motorists.

-Aviation tracking website FlightAware reported over a hundred flight cancellations, including more than 275 in Kansas City and St. Louis.

-In northern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, freezing rain and sleet will produce “hazardous ice accumulations,” the weather service said.