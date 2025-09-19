Maine officials issue warning after this creature found in Musquash Lake

State officials in Maine have issued a public warning. This comes after an invasive fish species was discovered in Musquash Lake by a fisherman, who immediately reported it to the authorities. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued a press release, which confirmed that largemouth bass, a non-native species, were found in West Musquash Lake in Washington County. A fisherman discovered largemouth bass in Maine's Musquash Lake, leading to a warning from officials. Here's what we know.(Representative image/Pixaxbay)

Discovery confirmed

Biologists from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife used an electrofishing boat to survey the waters. Their findings were troubling. They located multiple age groups of the largemouth bass, including recently hatched fry. That evidence suggests the species has already begun reproducing in the lake, The Cool Down reported.

Why it matters

Largemouth bass are prized by anglers. But the species is highly invasive when introduced into new waters. They are known to consume large amounts of prey and compete aggressively with native fish. Because the largemouth bass have no natural predators in West Musquash Lake, officials fear it will be difficult to control their spread.

West Musquash Lake, spanning more than 1,600 acres, is one of Maine’s most important fisheries. It is home to wild landlocked salmon, lake trout, brook trout, rainbow smelt, and one of the last known populations of white roundfish in the state. WMTW reported that officials have warned that the arrival of largemouth bass could alter that ecosystem permanently.

How it happened

Biologists believe the fish were introduced illegally by humans. While West Musquash connects to nearby waters, specialists say it is unlikely the bass migrated upstream naturally. Introducing non-native species is a criminal offense in Maine.

To curb further introductions and identify those responsible, the state has announced a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

What’s next?

Officials have already checked other nearby lakes, including Orie Lake, and say no spread has been detected so far. Still, biologists stress that the presence of largemouth bass in West Musquash Lake marks a major ecological threat that “will change the lake forever” if left unchecked.

