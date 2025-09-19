Wendell Smallwood Jr COVID fraud case: What charges is ex-Eagles RB facing?

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood Jr. is headed to federal prison. On Thursday, September 18, Judge Richard G. Andrews sentenced Smallwood to 18 months in jail for orchestrating pandemic-era fraud schemes worth more than $600,000. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood Jr. sentenced to 18 months in jail. (Unsplash)

Smallwood’s time in the NFL

Smallwood grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. His dream was to play for the Eagles in the NFL. His dreams came true in 2016, when he was drafted by the Eagles as the 153rd overall pick. Smallwood was a part of the 2017 squad that helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title.

He was left out of the final roster by the Eagles in 2019, as they trimmed the squad to get to the 53-player limit. He was later picked by Washington Redskins (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020), but never managed to regain his footing in the league.

The COVID-19 fraud

When he could not revive his football career, Smallwood turned to crime. Prosecutors stated that from 2020 to 2023, Smallwood directed three separate schemes that defrauded the federal government. From fake loan applications under the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans to fraudulent tax filings with the IRS, in total, he pocketed or funnelled $645,000, according to WHYY.org.

Federal investigators said that Smallwood did not act alone. He recruited others to file bogus claims, took kickbacks, and used shell companies. When agents raided his New Jersey home in 2023, they found assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, charges for which he still faces trial.

The sentencing

During his hearing, Smallwood told Judge Richard G. Andrews he had no excuses. “I feel like I let the community down. I let my family down,” he said. “I have nobody to blame but myself.”

His attorney argued for probation, citing Smallwood’s rough upbringing and his volunteer work with Wilmington’s Police Athletic League. Prosecutors, however, stressed the deliberate and years-long nature of the fraud.

The judge sentenced Smallwood Smallwood to 18 months in prison, less than the 33 months sought by prosecutors, but ordered Smallwood to repay the $645,000, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Smallwood, who earned about $3 million over six NFL seasons, will begin serving his sentence in December after finishing his coursework at West Virginia University, where he is majoring in criminology.

FAQs

Why was Wendell Smallwood Jr. sentenced to prison?

He pleaded guilty to directing fraud schemes during the COVID-19 pandemic that stole $645,000 from federal relief programs and the IRS.

How long will Smallwood be in prison?

He was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, along with an order to repay $645,000.

What NFL teams did Smallwood play for?

He played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning a Super Bowl in 2017, and later had brief stints with Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Does he face other charges?

Yes. He is also facing felony charges in New Jersey for illegal possession of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.