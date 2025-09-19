Josh Allen, Bills make NFL history with rare scoring feat in win over Dolphins

After its 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, the Buffalo Bills keep exerting their authority over the AFC East. With this win, Buffalo etched history by becoming only the second team in NFL lore to score more than 30 points in the opening three games of two consecutive seasons, Sporting News reported. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones in the first half at Highmark Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Last season, the Bills came out with 34, 31, and 47 points within the first three games, while they scored 41, 30, and 31 this season, which speaks volumes about their offensive consistency and scoring power.

Bernard’s game-changing interception seals win

The crucial juncture came late in the fourth quarter. Miami was threatening to tie the game at 28 when Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard read Tua Tagovailoa's pass to perfection and stepped in front of Jaylen Waddle for an interception. The turnover snuffed out Miami's hopes of making a comeback, highlighting Buffalo's defensive mettle.

Bernard attributes the preparation to his position coach, Al Holcomb, who did a lot of film study with him, according to The Independent. Bernard said, “It is something we have seen on tape. That is one of their top quick-game concepts. I just saw it and broke on it.”

Rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker also played a key role, deflecting Tagovailoa’s throw at the line before Bernard’s interception.

Allen leads historic charge

Once again, the protagonist in Buffalo’s win was Allen, who completed 22 of 28 for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Allen, thus, became the fastest player in NFL history to hit 300 career touchdowns, passing Patrick Mahomes by one game, the Sporting News reported.

Allen also improved his personal record against Miami to 14-2, with a staggering 43 touchdown passes across those games. Coach Sean McDermott said, “Good win, never easy.”

McDermott praised the team’s grit and mental toughness in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins struggle under pressure

Disappointment marked Miami's night. For the first time since 2019, the Dolphins fell to 0-3, with the temperature rising on head coach Mike McDaniel's future in Miami, The Independent stated.

When Miami made important mistakes, such as a roughing the punter penalty on Zach Sieler, the Bills were able to gather momentum at a turning point of the game.

The report further highlights that Tagovailoa completed 146 yards and threw two touchdowns, but he did not cast blame on anyone except for crediting Bernard on the interception.

"I wouldn't say there was an emphasis to prove anything to anyone. It's not about that. We want to get this thing right for each other," the quarterback stated.

Looking forward

Buffalo will enjoy a mini bye-week before hosting the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Buffalo's offense appeared to play at a high level, with their defense closing out the game strong, and the Bills are well positioned to continue their historic run.

