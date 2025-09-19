Jaylen Waddle injury update: Will Dolphins WR play vs Buffalo Bills today? Final verdict out

The Miami Dolphins received some good news ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. Searching for their first win of the season, Mike McDaniel and co posted their latest injury list, and Jaylen Waddle might be suiting up. The wide receiver (shoulder), defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) and edge rusher Chop Robinson (knee) were all listed as questionable. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

However, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that Waddle will not only suit up but is also projected to play a significant role in Miami’s offense. “They need him,” Wolfe posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, further noting there was “not much doubt” about his availability.

The update comes as a relief for Miami fans. Waddle had been limited in practice all week after sustaining the shoulder issue, leading to uncertainty around his status.

Still, he has shown flashes of being a key contributor despite coming off a down year in 2024, when he recorded career lows in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Just last week against the New England Patriots, the 25-year-old receiver delivered one of Miami’s few highlights, catching five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. His ability to stretch the field and complement Tyreek Hill remains vital for an offense under pressure to find rhythm.

That urgency is heightened by the opponent. Buffalo leads the league in total yards per game through two weeks, putting Miami’s defense in a difficult position. To keep pace, the Dolphins will almost certainly need a strong showing from their passing attack — a task made more feasible with Waddle back in uniform.

At 0-2, the Dolphins are already in an early hole in the AFC East. Thursday’s matchup carries added weight not only because of the opponent’s fast start, but also because divisional games are often pivotal in playoff races.

For Miami, the return of Waddle could mark a turning point. A healthy contribution from the former first-round pick might provide the spark needed to avoid a deeper slide and keep the team within striking distance of the Bills in the standings