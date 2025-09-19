Tyreek Hill trade row: Dolphins take final call after Bills loss; Chiefs not in the running

Tyreek Hill isn't happy with the Miami Dolphins, as he made clear at the end of last season. In last January's season finale, he even told reports, "I'm out" after another frustrating season. That kicked off trade rumours, but it looks like his team doesn't want to go that route. Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill talks after an NFL football game.(AP)

On Thursday, he led the Dolphins with five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in their 21-31 defeat to Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. According to reports, Miami are not considering trading Hill at this stage.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins don't want to make any major changes and are hoping for their season to get back on track.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out from going for Hill due to the ongoing NFL investigation into domestic abuse allegations. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Steelers were initially interested in Hill, but changed their mind after Keeta Vaccaro, Hill's estranged wife, accused him of domestic abuse in a civil lawsuit.

"My understanding is the Steelers were [interested in trading for Hill], but they’re not anymore because Mike Tomlin is concerned about what happens with this personal conduct policy investigation," Florio said on PFT Live, on Thursday.

Hill joined the Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and was handed a four-year 120 million dollars deal. Then in 2024, they restructured the contract, and he saw a big pay rise. He is now under a three-year, 90 million dollars deal, running through the 2026 season.

65 million dollars is guaranteed, and it includes a 15.85 million dollars option bonus for 2025, which has already been exercised. For the ongoing season, Hill is receiving a 10 million dollars base salary and around 1.8 million dollars in roster/per-game bonuses.