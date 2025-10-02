Alaska snow weather advisory: NWS warns of up to 9 inches snowfall in these areas

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of interior Alaska. Snow is expected to reach up to 9 inches between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening. NWS warns of early winter in interior Alaska with up to 9 inches of snow by Friday. Advisory signals a premature seasonal shift and hazardous travel conditions.(Pexels)

Areas under the advisory include the White Mountains, high terrain south of the Yukon River, and the Chatanika River Valley. The alert also covers portions of the Steese and Elliott highways.

Forecasters warn that travel could be difficult. “Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes,” the advisory said.

Advisory for pedestrians

Drivers are told to slow down, use caution, and check Alaska’s 511 system for current road updates. People walking outdoors are advised to watch for icy steps, sidewalks, and driveways.

“If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” NWS Fairbanks said.

The region has already seen early snowfall this season. Over the weekend, Fairbanks recorded 1.2 inches. NWS Fairbanks posted online that “according to record, the Fairbanks area typically gets their first inch of snow on October 9th, so we are about two weeks ahead of schedule. This snow is unlikely to stick around, but keep an eye on the horizon as winter is coming!”

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected

In a separate message Tuesday, the agency noted, “Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected for the White Mountains, with the highest amounts reaching the Steese and Eagle Summits and Upper Chatanika Valley Thursday evening into Friday night. Mixed precipitation is expected at lower elevations.”

The advisory remains in effect until Friday night. Updates will continue as the storm develops, and the NWS recommends residents follow their website and local channels for the latest information.