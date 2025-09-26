Texas air quality alert: NWS issues pollution advisory for Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Galveston and Brazoria

The National Weather Service (NWS) has put out a warning for the citizens of Texas, especially those living in and around Houston and Galveston, regarding increased ozone production in their area on Friday. National Weather Service is advising Texans to bike, minimize automobile use on Friday for this reason.(Representative image/Unsplash)

“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Friday, September 26, 2025,” the official alert read.

“Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston and surrounding areas on Friday,” the notification further read.

National Weather Service issues advisory for Texas

To minimize the impact of the adverse conditions, the NWS has advised the residents of these areas to cut down as much as possible on polluting activities.

“You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned,” the alert concluded.

An alert has been issued for Dallas-Fort Worth as well.

Ill effects of high ozone levels

A layer of ozone exists in the Earth’s atmosphere and serves as a shield against pernicious ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. However, when ozone (O3) is present in the air humans breathe, it can cause harmful effects on the population.

“Ozone is a secondary pollutant, meaning it's not emitted directly from sources, but is formed through chemical reactions,” meteorologist Brandon Buckingham was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

Buckingham explained that these reactions “require sunlight and higher temperatures, making warmer months more prone to ozone formation.” He added that when the air is stagnant, the pollutants do not get dispersed and this allows ozone to build up to unhealthy levels.

Excess ozone can lead to breathing difficulties, especially among children and older members of the population. Those suffering from asthma too would be under greater risk.

Washington state also under air quality alert

While Texans battle with a greater concentration of ozone in their air, residents of Washington are facing a challenge of their own. The NWS issued an air quality alert for the Chelan and Douglas Counties of Washington, cautioning against wildfire smoke that can lead to a greater concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5). Washington residents have been advised to avoid stepping outside their houses and undertaking rigorous physical activity.

The alert was initially issued for Okanogan County as well, but was later withdrawn.

