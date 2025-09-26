Logan Paul sues auction house citing authenticity concerns over $600K Michael Jordan collectibles

Logan Paul has filed an injunction against Heritage Auctions in Texas district court. At the heart of the controversy is Michael Jordan's autographed 8-by-8-foot piece of the United Center basketball court, which Paul purchased at auction for $562,555, Dexterto reported. WWE star Logan Paul has filed injunction over auction of Michael Jordan-signed court piece.(Instagram/@loganpaul)

The piece was marked as “the ultimate Michael Jordan display item,” featuring inscriptions such as ‘Air Jordan’, ‘5X MVP’ and ‘6X Finals MVP’. Heritage promoted the collectibles as part of the original game-used court from the Chicago Bulls’ championship years between 1994 and 1998.

Concerns over authenticity

According to ESPN, Paul’s legal team, led by Josh Bernstein of Akerman LLP, alleges that Heritage prevented him from thoroughly inspecting the item before demanding payment. As per court filings, Heritage warned Paul he would lose rights to the floorboard if he missed the September 25 payment deadline.

The injunction argued that the court’s surface does not match the design used between 1995 and 1998. PSA/DNA certification reportedly photo-matched the Bulls logo to later seasons, from 2001 through 2006, rather than the years Heritage advertised.

Bernstein, in a statement to ESPN, said, “Authenticity is everything in the collectibles community. Collectors like Logan deserve proof that holds up under scrutiny.”

A Texas judge granted Paul a temporary restraining order with a hearing on the injunction scheduled for October 9.

Heritage Auctions defends listing

Heritage Auctions has denied any wrongdoing, stating that it made “reasonable efforts for additional review” and even allowed opportunities for in-person inspection. A spokesperson told ESPN that they stand by every item they sell. “This lot would not have been included unless we were fully confident in its authenticity.”

The listing included certificates from Upper Deck Authentication, PSA/DNA, and Beckett Authentication Services. However, internal emails referenced in court filings show Heritage acknowledging gaps in documentation tying the court directly to the 1998 championship season.

Logan Paul’s collectibles journey

Logan Paul has previously made headlines in the collectibles industry. A Pikachu Illustrator card, which he wore as a necklace during his WrestleMania entrance, was among the rare Pokémon cards that he previously spent millions on. Paul used a Charizard card encrusted with diamonds during his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

FAQs

Q1: What item did Logan Paul purchase?

An 8-by-8-foot section of the Chicago Bulls’ United Center court, signed by Michael Jordan with multiple inscriptions.

Q2: How much did Logan Paul pay?

He won the auction with a bid of $562,555.42, including buyer’s premium.

Q3: Why did he file an injunction?

Paul claims the court piece does not match the years advertised and that he was denied proper time to verify its authenticity.