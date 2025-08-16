Logan Paul marries model Nina Agdal in romantic Lake Como ceremony ahead of John Cena clash

WWE star Logan Paul and Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal tied the knot in a lavish wedding at Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, August 15, with close family and friends in attendance. Logan Paul and Nina Agdal tied the knot in Italy (Instagram/@jakepaul)

A lakeside celebration

The 30-year-old YouTube personality and WWE wrestler exchanged vows with 33-year-old Agdal at a scenic venue overlooking Lake Como, according to a report in E News. Paul wore a white tuxedo jacket with black trousers, while Agdal stunned in a traditional wedding gown.

Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother, shared clips of the ceremony on Instagram, showing the couple saying their vows. He admitted the moment moved him deeply, captioning his post: “I’ve seriously been crying.”

A venue with a special meaning

Lake Como holds special meaning for the couple. It was here in July 2023 that Logan proposed, just over a year after they were first spotted together at a London restaurant in early 2022. By the end of that year, the pair made their relationship Instagram official.

Their wedding venue echoed the proposal spot, with floral arrangements surrounding a raised platform where Paul’s Impaulsive podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, appeared to officiate.

Family by their side

The couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Esmé, was present for the ceremony, along with Jake Paul and his fiancée, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. Jake also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the lakeside views and family photos.

Milestones in their relationship

Paul and Agdal dated for less than two years before getting engaged. Since then, they’ve marked several major milestones. On their first anniversary in May 2023, Logan paid tribute to his “Danish queen” on Instagram, writing: “One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal.”

In April 2024, the pair announced they were expecting their first child. Paul posted a photo of them holding up a sonogram, captioning it: “Another Paul coming this Fall.” Their daughter Esmé arrived in September 2024.

Career spotlight

Paul’s wedding comes during a peak in his professional career. Since debuting with WWE in 2022, he has seen his profile soar, recently appearing at Yankee Stadium ahead of SummerSlam and posing with baseball star Aaron Judge. He is scheduled to face John Cena in a singles match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, according to a New York Post report.