Piers Morgan clarifies his remark after Jake Paul threatens to sue him over ‘staged fights’ remark

Days after Jake Paul threatened him with legal action for his comment on the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career, Piers Morgan has attempted throwing a white towel. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), he explained that he did not mean to accuse Paul of fight-fixing or “suggest anything illegal”. Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan has issued a clarification over his controversial remark against Jake Paul.(REUTERS)

“What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers and therefore are not a good look for the sport,” Morgan wrote in his post.

He went on to say that his intention was not to suggest “the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal”.

“But if reports are correct that Jake is now in negotiations to fight Anthony Joshua, that would obviously be a seriously credible bout against one of the best heavyweights in the world,” Morgan wrote.

What happened between Jake Paul and Piers Morgan?

Paul, after victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson, appeared on Morgan’s show Uncensored where the host questioned the wrestler’s credentials and accused him of avoiding ‘real competition’ which caused Jake to walk out of the studio.

Days after that, Paul also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr which prompted Morgan to mock the bout. He labelled it an “unwatchable farce” and accused Paul of participating in “boring, staged” fights against older, past-their-prime fighters, TMZ reported.

Jake Paul hits back

Paul, according to Uninterview, responded to Morgan with a scathing statement and said he was not going to let the slanderous comments slide. He said he has instructed his team to pursue legal action against those spreading lies about his career.

Paul even hired the high-profile attorney Alex Spiro, who has represented Elon Musk and Jay-Z before. Spiro said he was prepared to seek legal redress for the damage caused by Morgan’s remarks and warned that anyone harming Paul’s reputation will face consequences.

Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian too defended his bout with Chavez Jr, stressing that it was a fully sanctioned 10-round cruiserweight bout under Carolina State Athletic Commission with no staging or rigging.

From ring to studio?

Despite the tension, Morgan extended an invitation for Paul to return to his show for a “verbal slugfest”. He also praised Paul’s ambition to fight heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

FAQs

Why did Jake Paul threaten to sue Piers Morgan?

Paul claims Morgan’s comments suggesting his fights were “staged” were false and damaging to his career.

Did Piers Morgan apologize?

Morgan clarified his remarks, saying he did not mean the fights were predetermined or illegal, only that Paul’s opponents have mostly been older fighters.

Who is representing Jake Paul legally?

Paul hired Alex Spiro, a top New York attorney who has represented high-profile clients like Elon Musk and Jay-Z.

Will Jake Paul still fight Piers Morgan?

While Morgan joked about fighting Paul, no official match has been planned.

What is Jake Paul’s current boxing record?

Paul’s professional record stands at 12 wins and 1 loss.