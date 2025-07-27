Ben Askren recovers after lung transplant, thanks Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal for their support

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has shared an emotional health update after undergoing a life-saving double lung transplant. He revealed that his rivals in the ring, Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, have sent heartfelt messages wishing him a speedy recovery, according to Sports Illustrated. Ben Askren(@benaskren/Instagram)

Askren said he only received positive messages, adding that both Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul texted him. He was pleasantly surprised to see their messages.

Masvidal, in a message to Askren, wrote, “I know we were rivals in the ring, but God bless you. When I get back to America, I could come shake your hand and share a prayer with you.”

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, who knocked out Askren in a 2021 boxing match, also reached out and even donated a substantial amount to Askren’s family to help with transplant, which was not covered by insurance, as per Sports Illustrated.

Health battle that nearly took Ben Askren’s life

Once Olympian wrestler and ex-Bellator and ONE welterweight champion, Ben Askren remained hospitalized for 59 days after contracting severe pneumonia complicated by staph infection, according to The Independent.

Askren consequently suffered an organ failure and had to undergo a double lung transplant at the age of 40.

In an earlier video, he said, ““I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds”.

He even acknowledged not remembering 35 days of this journey and added that he still cannot walk properly. “I have to teach myself all over again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amy, his wife, played a crucial role during the entire process. In the emotional post-discharge video, Askren asked her exactly how close he was to dying and she responded saying, “Too close, a few times.”

The long road ahead for Ben Askren

Askren went on to express gratitude for the financial, emotional, and physical support he has rallied from friends, fans, and strangers alike. "The support you guys gave me, it meant so much," he said. "Hopefully I'm not in this situation again for a really, really long time. I plan on living a while."

FAQs

Did Jake Paul pay for Ben Askren's lung transplant?

Jake Paul made a large donation to Askren’s family to help cover costs associated with the transplant, which was not fully covered by insurance.

Why was Ben Askren in the hospital?

Askren was hospitalized for nearly two months due to severe pneumonia and a staph infection that led to lung failure.

Why did Ben Askren need a lung transplant?

The combination of pneumonia and a serious staph infection caused irreparable damage to his lungs, requiring a double lung transplant to save his life.

How much did Ben Askren make against Jake Paul?

While the official purse was not disclosed in full, reports estimated that Askren earned around $500,000 for the 2021 boxing match against Jake Paul.