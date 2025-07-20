UFC 318 results: Full list of winners from main card to early prelims

Dustin Poirier entered the Octagon for the last time Saturday night, July 19, against Max Holloway in UFC 318. The two future UFC Hall of Famers have a long history with each other, spanning over a decade. They first met in 2012. In each of their two previous fights, Poirier emerged victorious. Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway III takes place at UFC 318 in New Orleans(X/@ufc)

Both Poirier and Holloway are trying to succeed after suffering a loss in their most recent bouts. While Poirier lost to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight championship match, Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title bout. Poirier lost by submission in the fifth round, and Holloway lost by knockout in the third round.

Take a look at the list of winners from main card to early prelims:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, LIVE NOW)

BMF championship: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Welterweight: Nikolay Veretinnikov def. Francisco Prado via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin via TKO (punches) at 1:08 of R1

Early prelims

Welterweight: Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (punches) at 4:06 of R1

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio via submission (armbar) at 4:42 of R1

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:27 of R1

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey via submission (armbar) at 3:35 of R1

Women's flyweight: Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari via TKO (knee and punches) at 1:30 of R3