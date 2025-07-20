Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
UFC 318 results: Full list of winners from main card to early prelims

BySumanti Sen
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 10:34 am IST

Dustin Poirier and Max  Holloway have a long history with each other, spanning over a decade.

Dustin Poirier entered the Octagon for the last time Saturday night, July 19, against Max Holloway in UFC 318. The two future UFC Hall of Famers have a long history with each other, spanning over a decade. They first met in 2012. In each of their two previous fights, Poirier emerged victorious.

Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway III takes place at UFC 318 in New Orleans(X/@ufc)
Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway III takes place at UFC 318 in New Orleans(X/@ufc)

Both Poirier and Holloway are trying to succeed after suffering a loss in their most recent bouts. While Poirier lost to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight championship match, Holloway lost to Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title bout. Poirier lost by submission in the fifth round, and Holloway lost by knockout in the third round.

Take a look at the list of winners from main card to early prelims:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, LIVE NOW)

BMF championship: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Patricio Pitbull def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Welterweight: Nikolay Veretinnikov def. Francisco Prado via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin via TKO (punches) at 1:08 of R1

Early prelims

Welterweight: Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (punches) at 4:06 of R1

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio via submission (armbar) at 4:42 of R1

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:27 of R1

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey via submission (armbar) at 3:35 of R1

Women's flyweight: Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari via TKO (knee and punches) at 1:30 of R3

