Jake Paul and Mike Tyson make $1 million bet ahead of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are going head-to-head again - but this time, the gloves are off and the stakes are cash. TMZ reports that the former opponents have agreed to a $1 million bet on the outcome of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano bout, set for Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Paul, who co-promotes Serrano through Most Valuable Promotions, is backing her to win the trilogy match. Tyson, on the other hand, is putting his money behind Taylor, who took the first two fights. US boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US boxer-actor Jake Paul (R) face each other.(AFP)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul shared a video of his FaceTime call with Tyson on Monday. In the clip, he jokes that “the streets” are saying Taylor vs. Serrano II was better than their own cancelled matchup. Since the highly anticipated women’s fight is happening again - streaming live on Netflix - Paul figured it was the perfect time to raise the stakes.

“I’m throwing $1 million on Serrano. Let’s make it interesting,” Paul told Tyson. Tyson didn’t flinch. “I’ll match it. And whoever loses buys dinner,” he said.

So the bet now includes $1 million - and a dinner. The only question is, who picks the restaurant?

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano match

According to TMZ, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s first fight in 2022 was a landmark moment for women’s boxing - and ended in a split decision win for Taylor. Their 2023 rematch was another tight contest, and while Taylor won again, plenty of fans and experts felt it could have gone the other way.

Now, as they prepare to settle things for good at Madison Square Garden, Paul and Tyson are adding fuel to the fire.

While Serrano is the underdog once more, Paul insists she’s more prepared than ever. Tyson isn’t buying it. He’s backing Taylor’s grit and championship mindset to carry her through.

From cancelled bout to cash wager

The irony here? Paul and Mike Tyson were originally scheduled to fight each other this month, but their bout was postponed after Tyson experienced a medical scare. The fight was rescheduled for November, but clearly, there’s still plenty of competitive energy between them.

Friday’s showdown between Taylor and Serrano now has even more weight behind it - not just in legacy, but in dollars.

FAQs

What are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson betting on?

They have placed a $1 million wager on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match.

When is the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight?

The bout takes place Friday night at Madison Square Garden. It will stream on Netflix.

Who are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson supporting?

Paul is backing Amanda Serrano, while Tyson is betting on Katie Taylor.