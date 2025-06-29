Jake Paul shuts down booing crowd after win against Chavez Jr, challenges Fury, Tank, Badou for next battle

Jake Paul is preparing for tougher opposition after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. overwhelmingly on Saturday night in Anaheim, California. Jake Paul fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Paul shouted a booing audience to “shut the f--k up” after defeating former middleweight champion.

“All the boos are words, and actions speak louder than words, so y'all can shut the f--- up!” Paul stated in the post-match interview, mocking the audience, as per Fox News. “I'm hip, I'm really hip, I just beat your boy's a--, easy work, year five, wait till I get going even more motherf---ers!”

Jake Paul calls his fight ‘flawless’, says ‘I did great’

According to ESPN's Andreas Hale, Paul called his fight against Chavez “flawless”, adding that “I think I only got hit 10 times. He just survived and thought I did great. Going 10 rounds against a former world champion who's never been stopped. He's in there with Canelo, all of these guys, and I embarrassed him like that.”

He also expressed his desire to become a world champion, mentioning Gilberto Ramírez, Badou Jack, Gervonta Davis, and Anthony Joshua as potential opponents. He also instructed Tommy Fury, “Stop running.”

The punching statistics support the judges' decision to give Paul the victory in the ten rounds, which were 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92. In all, "The Problem Child" punched 140 times, compared to 61 for Chavez. He had a huge 65-8 edge in the end and was especially good at jabbing.

Even if Paul's triumph is the largest of his career, he is unlikely to overcome the prevailing pessimism that has accompanied his battles.

Also Read: Jake Paul pops the question to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a fairytale moment, she said…

Here's what Chavez Jr. said after the fight

“I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds,” remarked Chávez. “He’s strong, a good boxer (for) the first three, four rounds. After that, I felt he was tired. I don’t think he’s ready for the champions, but he’s a good fighter.”

Chavez is well-known for not making the most of his father's genetic potential.

Chavez, 39, lost to Canelo Álvarez eight years ago, and his reign for the WBC middleweight title ended all the way back in 2012.

He has only engaged in combat once since 2021. Even after five and a half years and thirteen fights into his successful fighting career, he remains by far the most respectable fighter to compete with Paul.

Some supporters compared Saturday battle to Paul's fight with Mike Tyson, in which the heavyweight icon failed to produce much of an offensive.