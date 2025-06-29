Jake Paul fight card: Who is winning Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

The Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight card, a 10-round cruiserweight bout, takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. No winner has been determined yet. This comes as Chavez Jr is coming back to the ring for the first time since 2021 in what could be the final bout of his career. Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. face off during a ceremonial weigh-in (Getty Images via AFP)

Who is winning Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

No live winner exists as the fight hasn’t started, but Jake Paul is heavily favored at -670 odds vs Chavez’s +400. USA Today and CBS Sports predict a Paul TKO in Round 5 or 9, citing his youth, power, and activity against Chavez’s faded form. The Mexican suffered losses to Anderson Silva in 2021 and Canelo Alvarez in 2017.

Chavez Jr's legendary father, Chavez Sr, said his son will ‘whoop’ Jake Paul.

Fight Card context

Main Event: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (cruiserweight, 200-pound limit, 10 rounds).

Co-Main Event: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos (WBA/WBO cruiserweight titles).

Notable Undercard: Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega (women’s lightweight), Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer (lightweight), Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez (welterweight).

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is a YouTuber-turned-professional boxer with an 11-1 record (7 KOs). Rising to fame on Vine and Disney Channel, he transitioned to boxing in 2020, defeating Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Mike Tyson.

Who is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, born February 16, 1986, in Culiacan, Mexico, is a former WBC middleweight champion with a 54-6-1 record (34 KOs). Son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, he won the title in 2011 but struggled with losses to Canelo Alvarez and Anderson Silva.