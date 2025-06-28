Lonzo Ball trade: Isaac Okoro, Bulls, Cavaliers all win; except injury-prone Ball himself

The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, ESPN reported on Saturday. The trade will only be official after July 6, when the NBA's moratorium period ends. Ball, who made the All-Rookie Second Team in 2018, is coming after being sidelined for over two seasons and undergoing three operations on his left knee. He returned in 2024-25 to feature in 35 games, having 14 starts under his belt. The Chicago Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro(X)

Last season, Lonzo Ball averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Overall, the 27-year-old has averaged 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 287 games (253 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19), New Orleans Pelicans (2019-21), and the Bulls.

Isaac Okoro, on the other hand, had a poor last season with career-low averages in points (6.1), rebounds (2.4), games (55), and starts (22). The 24-year-old is currently averaging 8.1 points and 2.8 boards in 334 career games (238 starts) since being drafted by Cleveland in 2020.

Why Bulls, Cavs and Okoro won the trade

For the Bulls, the trade somewhat makes sense. While Okoro hasn't had the best season last year, he seems much more reliable than Lonzo Ball. The 24-year-old wing, known for his defensive tenacity, makes up for Chicago's need for a 3-and-D player to complement Zach LaVine and Coby White.

It is very much possible that Okoro reaches his top-five pick potential again and be a key part of Bulls general manager Marc Eversley's transition plan. The move could be a career boost for the 24-year-old. Stuck in Cleveland’s crowded rotation behind Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert, he now has a starting role in Chicago.

The Cavaliers, coming off a 48-win season, likely view Ball as a high-upside gamble. The former No 2 pick, despite playing only 35 games since 2022 due to knee injuries, offers elite playmaking.

Why is Lonzo Ball losing in the trade?

The most hurting part of Ball is his contract. Prior to his extension earlier this year, the 27-year-old was playing on a four-year $80 million contract. He, however, agreed to a two-year $20 million extension to remain with Chicago. That's a massive pay cut. His injury history can also limit his role in Cleveland’s contender plans.